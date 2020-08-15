Bersatu’s participation in Muafakat Nasional will be finalised soon, says PM Muhyiddin

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says Bersatu’s Supreme Council has agreed to join Muafakat Nasional which supports Perikatan Nasional as a grand coalition. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 ― Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) participation in Muafakat Nasional will be finalised soon, president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

The prime minister said the party’s Supreme Council had agreed to join Muafakat Nasional which supports Perikatan Nasional as a grand coalition.

“I am confident that this is the best option for Bersatu. We choose to be part of a coalition of major parties in our country.

“With the cooperation between Bersatu, Umno, PAS and other parties in the Perikatan Nasional, a vast majority of the people will be on our side,” Muhyiddin said in his speech in conjunction with the party’s Women (Srikandi) and Youth (Armada) wings divisional meetings today.

The special address was uploaded on Muhyiddin's Facebook page today.

The Bersatu elections kicked off today with the Armada wing, to be followed by the Srikandi wing tomorrow, while elections for the Supreme Leadership Council would be during the divisional meetings on August 22.

Muhyiddin, who is also the acting chairman of the party, stressed that he often had discussions with leaders of Umno, PAS, MCA, MIC, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) which formed the Perikatan Nasional government.

He said several significant agreements have been reached in the meetings which, among others, would further strengthen the position of Bersatu and other partners in the Perikatan Nasional.

“InsyaAllah, cooperation within the grand coalition will create political stability in the country which will in turn contribute peace, harmony and prosperity to all Malaysians, regardless of race and religion,” he said.

In the 15-minute video, Muhyiddin also reminded party members to move forward and defend the struggle of the party although former leaders such as the chairman, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had chosen a different path.

“Tun Mahathir used to be with us. I cannot deny his contributions to the party. I respect him as a former party leader. Those who are close to me would know of my great respect for him.

“Of course, we are saddened that he is no longer with us. It’s okay. He has chosen his path and I wish him all the best.

“What’s more important is that we must continue our struggle. Leaders come and go, but we must defend the party struggle,” he said.

Muhyiddin drove home the point that he has no reason to betray the party that he had formed.

The Pagoh MP also said that it was crucial to strengthen the party by increasing the number of members and branches in all divisions so that Bersatu would continue to become an important and influential party in the country. ― Bernama