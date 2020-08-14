Sabah DAP assemblyman denies bankrupt, says prepared to defend seat in state poll

Chong, of DAP, said the party leadership was aware of the matter and was satisfied that the claims were unfounded. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 —Despite claims that he was a bankrupt, incumbent Elopura state assemblyman Calvin Chong insists he has a ‘clean’ record and is prepared to defend the seat in the coming Sabah election if nominated to contest.

He said a Facebook account owner known as “Hadi Awang” attempted to tarnish his reputation on Aug 2 through a posting urging Elopura voters not to trust him because he was a bankrupt.

“I don’t know who this person is. But I believe this is the work of a non-supporter of mine trying to sway voters’ confidence in me.

“I hope he will withdraw his post so that people will not be confused by his false claims,” he told a press conference here today.

Chong, of DAP, who first became an assemblyman in the 14th general election, said the party leadership was aware of the matter and was satisfied that the claims were unfounded.

Meanwhile, his lawyer Rowiena Rasid said the Facebook claim must have been based on a commercial dispute in a business venture before Chong became an elected representative, which had been settled amicably on June 22 this year.

“My client (Chong) is clearly ‘clean’. There was never an issue of bankruptcy.

“We will lodge a police report against this Facebook user on the grounds of defaming my client,” she said.

The Sabah State Legislative Assembly was dissolved on July 30, and the Election Commission is meeting on Monday to discuss the coming state election, which must be held within 60 days. — Bernama



