Penang’s RM20m Urban Transformation Centre opens on Monday

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference at Komtar in George Town August 14, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 14 — Penang’s Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) will officially open on Monday, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced today.

The Penang lawmaker said the Finance Ministry just gave its approval for the RM20 million centre to open and August 17 was chosen as the opening date.

“About 10 agencies will operate at UTC from this Monday onwards,” he said at a press conference in his office today.

He said the UTC will rejuvenate Komtar and bring a larger crowd to the complex.

“We hope it will increase the number of people coming to Komtar,” he said.

UTC takes up 42,000 sq ft of space on levels two and three in Komtar and the space is leased from Penang Development Corporation (PDC).

Chow said the office space belonged to PDC, and according to the lease agreement between PDC and the Finance Ministry, PDC will have to bear the cost of upgrading and preparing the space for UTC which comes up to about RM14.76 million.

Meanwhile, the ministry has paid RM5.24 million to prepare the space for the different agencies that occupy it.

“Under the agreement, the Finance Ministry will lease the space for nine years,” he said.

The 10 agencies to open at UTC on Monday are the Public Service Commission, Immigration Department, National Registration Department, Income Revenue Board, National Higher Education Fund Corporation, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Women, Family and Commuity Development Ministry, Information Department and Health Ministry.

Chow said other agencies that will open at UTC soon are the police, JOBS Malaysia and the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry.

The UTC will open daily from 8am to 9pm on weekdays and from 8am to 5pm on weekends without lunch breaks except on Friday from 12.15pm to 2.45pm.

It will only be closed during national and state public holidays.

PDC Senior Deputy General Manager Datuk Yeoh Lean Huat said the UTC will spur the businesses of retailers in the complex.

“This will provide business opportunities to existing shops and we hope this can also spur other businesses to take up the lots in Komtar,” he said.