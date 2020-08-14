Health Ministry advocates use of debit cards, cashless transaction in health facilities amid Covid-19

Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (second from right) attends a campaign on the use of MyDebit ATM cards at government hospitals and clinics in Putrajaya August 14, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 14 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba announced today that the Ministry of Health (MOH) will embark on a campaign to promote usage of debit cards in all health facilities.

He said that cashless payment is a form of intelligent solution to ensure secure and safe transactions as well as minimising risk to MOH frontliners during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“MOH facility received about 35.44 million of outpatients last year and until June of this year, MOH received 11.95 million outpatients including those seeking immunisation services and prescription for Non-Communicable Diseases.

“The sheer numbers at the Outpatient Department and Health Clinics are a challenge faced by MOH frontliners.

“MOH is reviewing intelligent solutions using the latest technology to increase the quality of health services in line with the current need to reduce the crowd in our facility,” he said during the campaign's launching ceremony at the ministry here.

Dr Adham added that in line with the Industrial Revolution 4.0 development, MOH has been embracing such technologies by implementing services like SMS Take n Go and Drive Thru Pharmacy, allowing patients to get their medicine easier without having to queue at the facilities’ counters.

He said MOH has even started to implement online appointments so the public can have their sessions done online with the cooperation of Bookdoc and DoctorOnCall tele-health services.

“MOH has also started to provide visual consultations services at Presint 18 Health Clinic in Putrajaya,” he said.

In this campaign, which will run until December 31, MOH is cooperating with Payment Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Paynet) with the support of Banking Industries.

Those using debit cards at any MOH facilities will have the chance to win prizes and the facilities are also given incentive if they could promote the usage of the device to their clients.

To date, MOH has implemented e-payment using debut card at 139 hospitals, 4 healthcare institutes and 144 health clinics across the country.