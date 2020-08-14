Burger seller Asri Janggut arrives at Bukit Aman over allegations of insulting police

Hot Burger Malaysia founder Asri Janggut during a meeting with Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin in Kuala Lumpur August 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Hot Burger Malaysia founder Mohd Asri Hamid or Asri Janggut arrived at Bukit Aman today for questioning for allegedly making statements that insulted the police force.

Mohd Asri, 42, arrived at about 10.25am and accompanied by his lawyer, Datuk Shaharudin Ali.

He was said to have made the statement in a 31-second video recording that has gone viral in social media.

Bernama had previously reported that two police reports were lodged against him at Jalan Travers and Jalan Tun Razak police stations two days ago.

The case, classified under Section 505(c) of the Penal Code for causing public alarm and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities or service, is investigated by the Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit.

It was also reported that Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador described claims made by Asri that police officers do not observe their daily prayers as “excessive”.

In the same viral video, it was learnt that Asri also did mention about members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) doing the same.

However, Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang said in a statement that the force had accepted the apology made by Mohd Asri which was published on the social media platform of the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association yesterday. — Bernama