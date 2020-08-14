2,765 personnel to be on duty during Bersatu polls, says party election committee chairman

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia party election committee chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar speaks during a press conference in Petaling Jaya March 16, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — A total of 2,765 personnel will be on duty during elections for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) Armada and Srikandi (Women) wings, supreme leadership council as well as the party divisional meetings on August 22.

Party Election Committee chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar said the committee is geared up for elections for Armada and Srikandi division posts which set to take place tomorrow and on Sunday respectively.

“We have also sent logistics equipment to the personnel at the state and divisional levels,” he said in a statement today.

Syed Hamid said the elections will see 117 candidates vying for Armada posts, 85 candidates contesting for Srikandi posts and 187 for supreme leadership council posts.

The posts are vice president, permanent chairman, deputy permanent chairman, wing’s chief and vice-chief as well as committee members. — Bernama