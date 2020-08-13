Penang police foil online gambling hiding behind other businesses

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief, ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said its Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) had conducted 25 raids and arrested 15 individuals including four women aged 21 to 39, in the operations conducted from July 1 until August 10. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KEPALA BATAS, Aug 13 — The tactic of online gambling operators to hide their illegal activities behind other businesses in Seberang Perai Utara failed as they were busted by police in “Op Dadu” recently.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief, ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said its Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) had conducted 25 raids and arrested 15 individuals including four women aged 21 to 39, in the operations conducted from July 1 until August 10.

“We found that the modus operandi of the gambling agents was to operate at the back of other business premises such as clothing, grocery and mobile phone shops.

“We also found that the front door of the premises had a hole or there was a special space for their illegal transactions. We believe the activities were carried out 24 hours, especially for the convenience of their customers,” he told reporters, here, today.

Earlier, Noorzainy led an operation to cut the electricity supply in premises identified as conducting illegal online gambling and lottery activities around Bertam and Tasek Gelugor.

He said the raided premises had installed closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to detect police presence and the operators would close these premises if they saw any suspicious persons around.

“They have been using various tactics but police are always monitoring to curb their activities and recently, we even brought along a gambling expert team to help detect the premises involved,” he said.

Noorzainy added that police would also take action against the owners of premises that allowed their tenants to conduct criminal activities. — Bernama