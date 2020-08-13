High Court maintains 13-day remand order against Md Rayhan

The 13-day remand order against Bangladeshi Md Rayhan Kabir is maintained by the Shah Alam High Court today. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, Aug 13 ― The Shah Alam High Court today maintained the 13-day remand order against Bangladeshi man, Md Rayhan Kabir, for overstaying in this country.

Judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman made the decision after listening to arguments from the Immigration Department Deputy Public Prosecutor, Fazril Sani Mohamed Fadzil, and lawyer C. Selvaraja who represented Md Rayhan.

“There is no reason for me to review the remand order because the 13-day period is reasonable.

“The investigation officers in their report said that he (Md Rayhan) was remanded for investigations and his arrest also involves the integrity of this country,” he said.

Earlier, Selvaraja applied for a review against the remand order on his client which was issued by the Semenyih Special Court for illegal immigrants on August 6.

Md Rayhan, 27, was arrested in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur on July 24 following Immigration Department’s appeal to the public to help track him down after he alleged in the Al Jazeera documentary entitled Locked Up in Malaysia’s Lockdown that Malaysian authorities had mistreated illegal immigrants when implementing the movement control order (MCO). ― Bernama