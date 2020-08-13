Coroner visits Franco-Irish teen Nora Anne’s death site in Seremban

A cop stands guard as a forensic vehicle leaves the main entrance of the location where the body of Franco-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin was found, near the Dusun resort, in Seremban on August 13, 2020. — AFP pic

SEREMBAN, Aug 13 — A coroner in Malaysia inspected a resort and nearby jungle Thursday ahead of an inquest into the death of a Franco-Irish teenager during a family holiday there last year.

