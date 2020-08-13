Bersatu to focus on strengthening party, says sec-gen Hamzah Zainudin

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the decision to stay with the party or otherwise was their right. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 13 ― Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is focusing on working hard to ensure the party becomes stronger from time to time, said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Hamzah, who was responding to a question on the numerous reports of members of Bersatu quitting the party, said the decision to stay with the party or otherwise was their right.

“If they want to stay, Alhamdulillah. If they want to leave, I can't do much. At the same time, we will take action against any one who flouts the party constitution,” he told a media conference after attending a Malaysian Immigration Department’s Excellent Award Ceremony here, today.

Asked whether the formation of a new political party by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, namely, “Pejuang” would adversely affect Bersatu, Hamzah said Bersatu was prepared.

‘’I want to let you know that I received 20,000 new forms to join Bersatu on the day they said they wanted to form the party. Six leave the party, 20,000 join. The multiplier effect is good for us,” he said in jest.

Asked about the distribution of Perikatan Nasional seats for the Sabah State Election (PRN), Hamzah said the matter was still under discussion with the parties involved.

“Allow me to have some time to work with our friends,” he said, adding that he had met with several leaders from Umno, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) and PAS on the Sabah PRN.

On July 30, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal announced that he had received the permission of Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin to dissolve the State Assembly with immediate effect to make way for state elections within 60 days.

However, former Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman and 32 other elected representatives filed a judicial review to challenge the decision and the Kota Kinabalu High Court had set August 17 to determine whether the decision to dissolve the DUN could be tried in court. ― Bernama