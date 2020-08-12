Shah Alam City Council issues 101 notices to Sungai Buloh premises over illegal structures

Shah Alam Deputy Mayor Mohd Rashidi Ruslan speaks to reporters in Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh August 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

SUNGAI BULOH, Aug 12 — The Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) has issued 101 notices to premises around Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh, as of yesterday, for building additional structures without permission.

Shah Alam Deputy Mayor Mohd Rashidi Ruslan said the notices, which were issued since Monday (Aug 10), were under the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 (Act 133), and that all illegal structures were demolished during the integrated operation, which was jointly conducted with other enforcement agencies to eradicate illegal traders around Sungai Buloh.

“Upon inspection, we found there were factories, restaurants and shop lots which had carried out renovation works without MBSA permission, such as building awnings, walls, floors, road shoulders and other structures,” he told a press conference here today.

The operation also involved the police, Immigration Department, Customs Department, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Air Selangor.

He said the operation also targeted illegal stalls operating on road shoulders, which caused traffic jams and posed a safety hazard to road users.

He said action had also been taken against 25 unlicensed business premises, operated by locals, since early this year until last month.

“In the same period, 19 unlicensed business premises, managed by foreigners, were sealed around Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh under the MBSA Hawker By-Law 2007,” he said. — Bernama