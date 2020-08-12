Dr Mahathir’s new party Pejuang names lawyer Amir Khusyairi as candidate for Slim by-election

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Pejuang's candidate for the Slim by-election Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi (left) pose for the cameras in Tanjung Malim August 12, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 12 — Supporters of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today named a lawyer as the candidate for the Slim state by-election scheduled to be held on Aug 29.

The announcement and introduction of Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, who will be contesting on an Independent ticket, was made in a ceremony here tonight which was also attended by Dr Mahathir.

The Election Commission set the Slim state by-election to be held on Aug 29 with nomination day on Aug 15 and early voting on Aug 25.

The by-election was called following the death of the incumbent Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, 59, of a heart attack on July 15.

In the 14th General Election, Mohd Khusairi of Barisan Nasional defended the Slim state seat for the fourth term with a majority of 2,183 votes, defeating the Bersatu candidate who contested on a PKR ticket, Mohd Amran Ibrahim and PAS candidate Muhammad Zulfadli Zainal.

Meanwhile, Perak-born Amir Khusyairi is a Syariah lawyer who holds a Bachelor of Laws from the International Islamic University of Malaysia and is fluent in three languages including Arabic.

His wife is Dr Nur Aainaa Othman, a radiologist at Teluk Intan Hospital and a visiting specialist at Slim River Hospital. They have five children.

Earlier today, Barisan Nasional (BN) named acting Tanjung Malim Umno chief Mohd Zaidi Aziz as its candidate for the Slim by-election.

Perak has 59 state seats and out of the total, PN has 33 seats, namely, Umno-led BN with 25 seats, Bersatu (five), PAS (three) while DAP has 16, Amanah (five), PKR (three), Independent (one), as well as Gerakan (one). — Bernama