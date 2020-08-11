SPM repeat exams for Bahasa, Math, History from Aug 17-19

A total of 6,301 candidates have registered to sit for the repeat examinations which would be held at 193 examination centres nationwide. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Written examinations for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia Ulangan (SPMU) 2020 for Bahasa Melayu, History and Mathematics subjects will be held from August 17 to 19.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) in a statement today said a total of 6,301 candidates have registered to sit for the repeat examinations which would be held at 193 examination centres nationwide.

According to the ministry, some 1,445 invigilators have been appointed to supervise students during the examinations this year.

“Candidates are to refer to the SPMU Examination Timetable for information on examination details as well as instructions that must be followed during the examination.

"The SPMU Examination Timetable can be downloaded through the Examination Board portal at http://lp.moe.gov.my/." the statement said.

Meanwhile, the MOE also reminded all SPMU candidates to comply with the Central Assessment and Public Examination Management Guidelines which can be downloaded through the MOE portal at https://www.moe.gov.my/ which should be read together with Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and directives issued by the government.

Candidates are also reminded to bring along their identification documents to the examination centre to ensure smooth management of the examinations, the statement added. — Bernama