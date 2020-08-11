Shafie says he is Warisan Plus’ only choice for CM’s post

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal speaks during a joint interview in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia July 14, 2020. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 11 — Unlike the Opposition, the Warisan Plus government has only one clear candidate for chief minister’s position, which is Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

The caretaker chief minister Shafie pointed out that there was no dispute within his alliance on who should lead the state should it win the upcoming state polls.

“We leave it up to the people to decide who to pick. One of them — their older brother is Musa, one of them, their younger brother is Anifah. They have a cousin, Bannar in Keningau, a son-in-law, Ariffin in Membakut. Their family is all over Sabah,” he said, referring to former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman’s family.

Asked to comment about the Opposition’s delay in naming their choice for chief minister, Shafie said it was not for him to comment, and he did not want to interfere.

“Well, they used to be working together, then they broke up, and now they’re back on again. It’s up to them to decide, I do not want to interfere. Our focus is showing them our choice, and in my camp there is only one, there is no argument,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after a land grant handover ceremony in Kinabatangan here today.

The Opposition alliance of Umno, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Parti Bersatu Sabah, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku have yet to name their candidate for the chief minister’s post, with reports saying that there is a internal tussle between Umno’s Datuk Bung Mokhtar Radin and Musa, as well as PPBM’s Datuk Hajiji Noor.

The Opposition is expected to be crowded, with local party Parti Cinta Sabah led by Musa’s brother Anifah, who is also gunning for the top post.

Shafie also said that his Warisan Plus alliance is considering contesting under one logo — the Warisan logo — in the upcoming polls

“That’s up to them. If we can use one logo, praise God, but we won’t force anyone if they want to fly their own flag. But we must be tactical and only have one candidate for Chief Minister. Some parties might not want people to be confused,” he said.

Shafie said he will be calling a meeting soon with the partner parties to decide.

The other parties are Pakatan Harapan’s DAP, PKR and Amanah, as well as Sabah-based Upko.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the date of the state polls on August 17.



