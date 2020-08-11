Musa Aman welcomes challenge from brother Anifah for Sabah CM post

Datuk Seri Anifah Aman said that his brother, former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman (pic), had done a good job administering Sabah for 15 years, but the current times call for change. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 11 — Despite a call from his younger brother Datuk Seri Anifah Aman to retire from politics, former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman has welcomed his entry into the state political arena via his new platform.

In a statement today, Musa acknowledged Anifah’s statement to invite fresh and younger faces into politics but showed no signs of stepping down anytime soon.

“As to the entry of Party Cinta Sabah into the state’s political scene, we welcome them.

“In managing politics and administering a government, it is important to welcome as much fresh new talent on board. This injection of new blood must be balanced with those who already have a wealth of experience with a proven track record.

“This will ensure that the younger leaders will be able to learn and tap the invaluable experience of battle-proven elders,” he said.

Yesterday, Anifah, whose party is looking to form a state government under him, said that Musa had done a good job administering Sabah for 15 years, but the current times call for change.

The Sungai Sibuga assemblyman said that many Opposition parties had their own ideologies but shared a common goal.

“All of us, including the many other parties out there, may have differences of opinion but we are all united in one purpose, which is to save Sabah from an incompetent administration and to protect and uphold the Constitution of Sabah,” he said.

Musa also touched on his ongoing suit against the Sabah governor, saying he and the 32 assemblymen believe the latter was wrongly advised and that they hope to “steer Sabah back onto the right path”.

He said that the economic downturn was due to poor administration and that he hoped to revive the state’s fortunes.

“This is not about the journey of one person. It is not about me. It’s about all the right-minded, hardworking, law-abiding citizens of this great state of ours. It’s about you.

“I know deep in your hearts you are not supporting this cause just because of me or the 32 other assemblymen.

“You are supporting us because you know deep in your hearts, we cannot afford to let the outgoing administration do what they have been doing for the past 22 months.

“They have run down the economy, left a trail of broken promises and destroyed livelihoods,” he said in his statement.

On July 29, Musa moved to topple Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s Warisan Plus state government through the defections of 33 assemblymen, but it failed when the head of state consented to Shafie’s request to dissolve the assembly.

The 33 assemblymen, who were from various parties, led by Musa have now taken the issue to court on the grounds that the Sabah governor had made an ill-advised decision.

They are hoping to get an injunction on the dissolution. The hearing is scheduled for August 17.