Guan Eng bail fund raises RM2.9m

Lim Guan Eng at a press conference held at the Bagan Parliament Service Centre in Seberang Perai August 11, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — DAP’s “RM10 in solidarity with Lim Guan Eng” fundraising campaign has raised a total of RM2.9 million as of noon today.

Kulai MP and former deputy education minister Teo Nie Ching shared the news via her official Facebook page.

“As at 12 noon today, we are extremely encouraged and moved that Malaysians have donated a total of RM 2.9 million.

“Thank you very much my dear Malaysians!” her brief post read.

The crowdsourcing effort that ends at midnight on Friday was organised by the party to help its secretary-general post bail.

The remainder, if any, will go towards the next general election.

Lim was charged with three separate counts of graft in two separate courts in Kuala Lumpur and Butterworth.

He faced a charge of soliciting a bribe related to the undersea tunnel project under Section 16 (a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009 in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court last Friday.

He was then charged with abuse of power to obtain gratification of RM3.3 million in relation to the undersea tunnel under Section 23(1) of the same act at the Butterworth Sessions Court here yesterday.

Earlier today, Lim was charged with using his position as the Penang chief minister to obtain gratification of RM372,009.00 for his wife while businesswoman Phang Li Koon was charged with abetting him.