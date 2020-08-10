Malaysia among first in SE Asia to conduct Covid-19 seroprevalence study, says Health deputy D-G

Health deputy director-general (Research and Technical Support) Dr Hishamshah Mohd Ibrahim at the NHMS 2020 Data Collection Training Workshop in Kuala Lumpur, August 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Malaysia will be one of the first countries in South-east Asia to conduct the Covid-19 seroprevalence (blood sampling) study, which among others, is to determine the level of Covid-19 infection comprehensively.

Health deputy director-general (Research and Technical Support) Dr Hishamshah Mohd Ibrahim said it is one of the study scopes under the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) this year.

“The findings of the seroprevalence study can provide a more accurate estimate of the burden of Covid-19 infection in Malaysia as most of the infections are asymptomatic or have mild and non-specific symptoms.

“Blood tests can determine the level of Covid-19 infection comprehensively. Respondents can also find out their Covid-19 infection status,” he said in his speech at the opening of the NHMS 2020 Data Collection Training Workshop here today.

The Covid-19 antibody seroprevalence study can also provide information on the actual situation of this infection at the community level which is not reported due to the patients’ condition, he said.

The NHMS data collection conducted by the Public Health Institute from August 2 to October 7 involves an estimated 5,000 respondents from 2,000 residences selected randomly nationwide. — Bernama