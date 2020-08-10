Govt shelves formation of MA63 parliamentary select committee, says special Cabinet committee will suffice for now

The government’s latest decision to not go ahead with the PSC would also mean reneging on the undertaking made during the previous Pakatan Harapan administration. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The government said today there was no need for a parliamentary select committee (PSC) on the implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) to be established.

Instead, the existing Cabinet special committee on the same issue would suffice for now, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak affairs) Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib told the Dewan Rakyat here.

Hanifah Hajar was responding to Datuk Sri Rohani Abdul Karim (Batang Lupar-GPS) on the government’s efforts to establish a special committee in order to continue the discussion to seek a commercial solution to Sarawak’s oil and gas rights claims.

“For the time being, on the PSC to oversee the implementation of MA63, the government is of the opinion that the formation of a special (Cabinet) committee will suffice at this time and there is no need for a PSC to be established for said purpose,” she said during Ministers’ Question Time.

The government’s latest decision to not go ahead with the PSC would also mean reneging on the undertaking made during the previous Pakatan Harapan administration.

In April 2019, then law minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong had said that the committee would involve select MPs, to complement the Cabinet special committee on the same issue.

Meanwhile, Hanifah Hajar also told the Dewan Rakyat that the government was finalising the composition of the special Cabinet committee, and that it would subsequently be brought to the Cabinet for consideration at the earliest.

