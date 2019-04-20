Parliamentary Select Committee on MA63 will be established, says Liew

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong today said that a Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) on the implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) will be established. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SANDAKAN, April 20 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong today said that a Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) on the implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) will be established.

He said the committee would involve selected MPs, to complement the Cabinet Special Committee on the same issue (MA63).

“We (the federal government) realise that a committee involving MPs is necessary to ensure the successful implementation of MA63.

“The PSC chairman will then be invited to become a permanent member of the Cabinet Special Committee to contribute towards the implementation of MA63,” he told reporters after officiating the ‘Iltizam 2019’ programme at Sekolah Menegah Kebangsaan Elopura 2 here.

Liew also expressed his gratitude to the Sabah State Legislative Assembly when the assembly unanimously approved an extraordinary motion to support the amendment of Article 1 (2) of the Federal Constitution on Thursday.

He also hoped the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly would follow the move in its next session.

“I’m confident that the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly will take the similar step (to support the amendment).

“I will also meet with Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to explain further on the proposed amendments to the Federal Constitution,” he said.

Commenting on a video footage of the trial of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, Liew believed the court would take action against individuals who uploaded the video to the social site Facebook.

“What is disappointing is that the video doesn’t give a complete picture of what happened in court, instead it gives a sense of false hope as it is shortened via editing,” he said.

Yesterday, the two-minute video titled ‘The fifth day of Datuk Seri Najib’s trial’ featured a recording of Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah questioning the witnesses that went viral on social media. — Bernama