Mukhriz: New Malay party candidate will contest as independent in Slim by-election if party not registered in time

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (left) and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrive for a media conference at the Pullman Kuala Lumpur in Bangsar August 7, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, president of the new Malay party announced by his father Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today, said a candidate from the party will contest as independent in the Slim by-election if it does not get registered in time.

Mukhriz said he hopes that the Registrar of Societies (RoS) would be cooperative in registering the new party without any delay.

"If we can't make it in time to get the party registered before August 15, we will contest as independent," he told reporters when met at the Pullman Kuala Lumpur, Bangsar after a gathering with the Bersatu Blackout group comprising Dr Mahathir’s supporters.

Mukhriz said when the party is officially registered, he will be its president, while Dr Mahathir will be chairman.

Earlier, Dr Mahathir indicated that the party will contest the Slim by-election, even if it meant contesting on an independent ticket.

He said it would be best for the party’s candidate to have its own logo by then.

The former prime minister said the formation of the new party was important to provide a platform for Malays who are unhappy with Bersatu for joining forces with Umno.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the by-election for the Slim state seat in Perak to be held on August 29.

EC acting chairman Azmi Sharom also announced that the nomination will be on August 15, while early voting is on August 25.



