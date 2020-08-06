Minister: Case against those who claimed Guan Eng’s son arrested in Singapore with AGC since May

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin speaks during press conference in Kuala Lumpur March 31, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The police have completed their investigation into individuals who falsely alleged that the son of former finance minister Lim Guan Eng was arrested with RM2 million in Singapore, said Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

The home minister disclosed this in a written parliamentary reply to Lim who asked him what action was being taken against Umno leaders who spread this false information.

Hamzah said the Royal Malaysia Police had opened an investigation paper into the matter under Section 505 of the Penal Code distributing statements that cause public mischief and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for misusing network facilities.

“The investigation has been completed and was forwarded to the Attorney General’s Chambers on May 13, 2020,” he said.

Hamzah also said his ministry would not compromise with those spreading fake news.

The incident stemmed from a Chinese vernacular newspaper’s report in March alleging Lim’s son had been detained while trying to smuggle cash into the republic.

The newspaper subsequently published a retraction and apology.

Later the same month, Lim threatened to sue Umno Youth leader Wan Muhammad Azri for defamation after the latter repeated the allegation that was then spread among the party and Barisan Nasional’s channels online.