Perak Health authorities looking for second woman with pink Covid-19 wristband caught on camera in Ipoh restaurant (VIDEO)

Picture of a woman sporting the pink Person Under Surveillance for Covid-19 wristband and dining out at a restaurant said to be in Ipoh, Perak were shared online today. — Picture from social media

IPOH, Aug 5 — Photos of another woman suspected of violating a home quarantine order and dining out at a restaurant here has surfaced on social media, barely a month after the first incident in Bandar Meru Raya.

Perak Health Department director Datuk Dr Ding Lay Ming said she is aware of the latest incident and is working on identifying the woman wearing the pink wristband denoting a Person Under Surveillance (PUS) for Covid-19.

“The Health Department has received a complaint about a restaurant customer in Ipoh who was seen wearing a Person Under Surveillance (PUS) wristband.

“A police report has been lodged and the state Health Department is conducting further investigations to identify the individual involved,” Dr Ding said in a brief statement today.

Pictures and even a video of the bespectacled woman with long hair wearing the pink PUS wristband carrying a plate of food to a table started circulating on social media earlier today.

Those wearing the wristband are strictly barred from venturing outside their home and are supposed to abide by the regulations of the Home Surveillance Order (HSO) for 14 days pending testing for Covid-19. The purpose is to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus that has since caused 125 deaths nationwide to date.

A similar incident occurred in Perak last month when a woman wearing the pink quarantine wristband was pictured eating at a restaurant in Bandar Meru Raya. The image was widely shared online and drew condemnation from internet users.

She was later reported to be a 72-year-old woman Malaysian returnee from abroad who stopped at the Bandar Meru Raya cafe for a bite with her family on July 6, and found positive for Covid-19 on July 17.