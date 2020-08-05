Home-birthed girl with Malaysian parents finally gets birth cert, MyKid at 10

Lawyer Latheefa Koya, who is an adviser to rights group Lawyers for Liberty (LFL), confirmed that the child received her birth certificate and MyKid identity card for children aged below 12 yesterday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― Karthiyani Ragunathan has finally received official documentation to prove her Malaysian citizenship, 10 years after she was born at home here to her Malaysian parents.

Lawyer Latheefa Koya, who is an adviser to rights group Lawyers for Liberty (LFL), confirmed that the child received her birth certificate and MyKid identity card for children aged below 12 yesterday.

The former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief said Karthiyani had been without a birth certificate since she was born in 2010 simply because she was delivered at home.

However, she insisted there should be no doubt about her status as a Malaysian citizen when her parents are citizens.

“She is born in Malaysia, her parents are both Malaysians, her siblings are Malaysians,” Latheefa told Malay Mail when contacted, confirming that the siblings born before and after Karthiyani were all recognised as Malaysians as they were not born at home.

According to Latheefa, Karthiyani was delivered at home as her mother would not have made it to a hospital in time for the birth.

Latheefa said Karthiyani’s parents had obtained a letter from Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) to record and verify the details of her birth, and lodged a police report to say that she was born at home.

However, the National Registration Department would not issue a birth certificate to Karthiyani despite these documents, she said.

Latheefa said Karthiyani was unable to go to school as a result and it was only this year that she managed to be enrolled.

Karthiyani was one of the citizenship cases assisted by LFL, with Latheefa confirming that a fresh attempt to obtain a birth certificate was carried out after Karthiyani’s case was highlighted in an 2018 press conference by LFL.

The NRD interviewed Karthiyani on November 26, 2019 before issuing yesterday her birth certificate under the category of late birth registration and the MyKID card, Latheefa said.