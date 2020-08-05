Cops: Woman with pink wristband in Ipoh eatery went to theme park, not Person Under Surveillance

Picture of a woman sporting the pink Person Under Surveillance for Covid-19 wristband and dining out at a restaurant said to be in Ipoh, Perak were shared online today. — Picture from social media

IPOH, Aug 5 — The woman seen in an image wearing a pink wristband at a Mamak restaurant here that went viral on social media since yesterday is not a Person Under Surveillance (PUS).

Ipoh district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said police investigations found that the wristband worn by the woman was one to enter the Lost World of Tambun theme park here.

“It is just a misunderstanding. That is the wristband to enter the Lost World of Tambun,” he told Bernama here today.

He also said they received a report at the Sungai Senam police station from the restaurant owner from Jalan Kamaruddin Isa, in Taman Fair Park here who after viewing the image denied the allegation at about 12.22pm today.

Earlier, Perak Health (JKN) director Datuk Dr Ding Lay Ming said his department was conducting an investigation into the allegation of a restaurant customer here who was suspected of violating home quarantine regulations.

Ding said the investigation was carried out after the department received a complaint about a customer who was seen wearing a pink PUS wristband. — Bernama