Beirut blast: Malaysia willing to render assistance to Lebanon, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has expressed Malaysia’s readiness to extend any assistance needed by Lebanon following its capital rocked by a massive explosion that has left at least 70 people dead and more than 3,000 others injured so far.

The prime minister said the government and people of Malaysia sympathised with the families of the victims killed and injured in the tragedy and prayed that they would remain strong during this difficult time.

“Malaysia extends condolences to the Lebanese people over the explosion tragedy at the Port of Beirut that shook the nation this morning,” he said in a posting on his official Facebook account.

At around midnight Malaysian time Tuesday, Beirut witnessed a fire followed by a massive blast at a warehouse at the port, where explosive material was believed to have been stored.

Besides the casualties, the blast caused widespread destruction across the city.

At the same time, Muhyiddin also expressed gratitude that all Malaysians in Beirut were reported safe in the aftermath of the blast. — Bernama