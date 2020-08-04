Covid-19: Malaysia logs just one positive case today

According to the Health Ministry, the new patient is a Malaysian from Perlis. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Malaysia recorded only one new Covid-19 case today, bringing the country’s total number of cases to 9,002.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the new patient is a Malaysian from Perlis.

“The case is a local transmission and the patient had reported having symptoms related to fever, coughing and fatigue before being diagnosed as positive.

“The patient is now being treated at the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital in Kangar, Perlis,” the MOH posted on its official Facebook page this afternoon.

There are currently 193 active cases in the country.

No new deaths due to Covid-19 were reported today, leaving the number fatalities unchanged at 125.

The MOH also said 16 patients nationwide have recovered and been discharged from hospitals today.

This brings the total number of recoveries to 8,684 or 96.47 per cent of the total number of cases reported.