Perak Works Dept assistant accountant jailed 12 months, fined RM70,000 for falsifying documents

Civil servant Roslan Al Sidek Sulaiman is pictured at the Ipoh Sessions Court August 3, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 3 — A 40-year-old civil servant has been sentenced to 12 months’ jail and fined RM70,000 in total after pleading guilty at the Sessions Court here to 14 charges of falsifying documents with the intention to cheat, which led to the loss of a total of RM75,438.70.

Roslan Al Sidek Sulaiman, who is an assistant accountant at the Perak Works Department’s mechanical engineering branch, admitted to falsifying the delivery orders, request notes and invoices of three companies, namely Musmar Entreprise, Aladin Emas Enterprise and Mizie Auto Enterprise, for the purpose of payment claims for the purchase of petrol, diesel and lubricant.

He committed the offences on several occasions between September 9, 2014 and August 7, 2015.

He was charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code (Act 574) which is punishable under Section 468 of the same Act, which provides imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Azmi Yusuf prosecuted while Roslan was not represented.

Earlier, Roslan requested for a lower sentence by stating that he needs to take care of his three schooling children as his wife is not working and has health problems.

“I also need to take care of my elderly parents and I have given my full cooperation to the MACC in this case,” he added.

Meanwhile, Azmi said that the MACC appreciated his cooperation in the case but added that a fair punishment is necessary in order to serve as a lesson to him and the public.

Judge S. Indra Nehru then sentenced Roslan to 12 months’ jail and a fine of RM5,000, in default of one-month imprisonment, for each charge.

However, she ordered the jail sentence to run concurrently starting today.