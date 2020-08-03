AirAsia to resume Malaysia-Singapore flights following the Reciprocal Green Lane decision

For a start, AirAsia will launch daily flights between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — AirAsia is gearing up for the resumption of flights between Malaysia and Singapore, including the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore route that is touted to be the world’s busiest, following the decision to implement the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL).

This would be followed by other international destinations, subject to approval from the authorities, the low-cost carrier said in a statement today.

For a start, AirAsia will launch daily flights between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, and one weekly flight each between Singapore and Penang, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching and Ipoh.

These flights were scheduled for the week of Aug 17, subject to further announcements by the governments, it said.

AirAsia said it welcomed the decision by the Malaysian and Singapore governments to open up cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes between both countries through the RGL scheme.

The RGL scheme requires eligible travellers to abide by the prevailing Covid-19 prevention and public health measures mutually agreed on by both countries, which include undergoing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab tests.

AirAsia Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said the airline was thoroughly committed towards resuming air connectivity and thus reviving economic activities in the region.

“The RGL might only be the first step but certainly is most important as both countries start to revive the economy,” he said. — Bernama