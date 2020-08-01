Ramlan Ibrahim resigns as EC member

Datuk Seri Ramlan Ibrahim resigned as a member of the Election Commission effective yesterday. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 1 ― The Election Commission (EC) today announced the resignation of Datuk Seri Ramlan Ibrahim as a member of the commission, effective yesterday.

In a statement issued here today, the EC said Ramlan’s resignation had been consented by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“The EC wishes to take this opportunity to express its appreciation and gratitude to Datuk Seri Ramlan Ibrahim for his contributions and services as a member of the commission,” it said.

Ramlan, 63, who is former Foreign Ministry secretary-general, was appointed an EC member in February last year. ― Bernama