PKR aided Sabah crossovers? That’s ‘slander’, says party comms chief

PKR communications chief Fahmi Fadzil denied today allegations that his party helped with defections meant to oust Warisan from helming the Sabah government. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — PKR communications chief Fahmi Fadzil denied today allegations that his party helped with defections meant to oust Warisan from helming the Sabah government, calling such talk “slander”.

The Pakatan Harapan component member was dragged into the issue after a picture allegedly of a meeting between Inanam assemblyman Kenny Chua Teck Ho and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim began circulating on social media.

Fahmi told The Star the photo was manipulated, clarifying that the event was not taken at a private meeting between Chua and Anwar, but from a standard state level meeting of Sabah MPs, assemblymen, party leaders and the PKR president.

“There was only a general meeting between the state MPs, assemblymen and party leaders with the PKR president,” he was quoted saying.

“It was organised and attended by Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Christina Liew herself. It is not a private meeting, and it wasn’t from two weeks ago as claimed.”

Chua was among several Sabah assemblymen who switched from supporting Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Afdal to Umno leader Tan Sri Musa Aman in the latter’s bid to regain control of the state government.

Fahmi said PKR strongly disavows “any form of treachery” and opposed any attempt to bring down the Sabah state government through defections.

“That is why Chua was sacked,” he said.

“Don’t spread slander,” Fahmi told The Star.