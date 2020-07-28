Pakatan leaders say ‘justice served’ after Najib convicted of all counts in SRC trial

Former minister Yeo Bee Yin said the decision demonstrated the power Malaysians possessed via the ballot box. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Pakatan Harapan leaders described former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s conviction in his SRC International trial today as justice for the country and vindication for themselves.

Among them were former energy, science, technology, environment and climate change minister Yeo Bee Yin who said the decision demonstrated the power Malaysians possessed via the ballot box.

“To all who went all out, worked and voted for change in 2018, it is not in vain, remember, it is not in vain,” she said on Facebook.

PKR vice president Rafizi Ramli also broke his recent silence on politics to comment that today’s unprecedented conviction of a former prime minister in Malaysia was momentous for the country.

Rafizi had been among those who led the criticism of the Najib administratio over the 1MDB scandal.

“I very rarely commented on anything political nowadays. But I did spend many years on the front-line dealing with 1MDB and SRC scandals as an MP.

“I never expected much from those years, but I did feel that all the heartbreaks were well worth it today.

“Well done Malaysia” he said.

PKR chief organising secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said justice was served with the High Court’s decision to convict Najib on all seven counts over the misappropriation of RM42 million in SRC International funds.

“This conviction proves that the struggle of Malaysians who love the country in dismantling and demanding justice for the corruption brought about by the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal for so long is finally justified and true.

“There is no doubt that the 1MDB scandal has had a huge negative impact on our country. The people can judge for themselves after years of efforts to deny or obscure not only Najib but also his hardcore supporters.

Nik Nazmi, who is also the Setiawangsa MP, also urged the relevant parties to continue in their efforts to reclaim funds misappropriated from 1MDB and repatriate it back to the country.

“Investigative efforts, court cases, and efforts to recover the stolen money from 1MDB must be continued without delay, any fear or favouritism towards any party.

“Every penny stolen must be returned and all guilty parties must be brought to justice.

“While the developments in today’s court case are well received, it is only the beginning and not the end of this case,” he said.