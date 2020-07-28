Deputy minister confirms ‘Palm oil is God’s gift’ campaign, says going global with it

Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Willie Mongin confirmed in Parliament that the ‘Sawit Anugerah Tuhan’ (Palm oil is God's gift) campaign was in his ministry’s plans. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Willie Mongin said the ministry deploy the slogan of “Sawit Anugerah Tuhan (Palm oil is God's gift)” internationally.

The Puncak Borneo MP also confirmed in Parliament that the campaign was in his ministry’s plans.

“It's true that we will promote this slogan in Bahasa (Bahasa Malaysia) Sawit Anugerah Tuhan.

“And if it is translated into English, (palm oil) 'is God's gift',” he said during Question Time in Parliament today.

The deputy minister was responding to DAP Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong who asked if it was true the ministry was planning to use the slogan to counter anti-palm oil sentiments.

Khoo also asked for the direct English translation and whether the ministry thought it would be effective.

“Will this be convincing (enough)?” Khoo asked Willie.

To supplementary from Jelebu MP Datuk Jalaluddin Alias regarding the status of the oil palm replanting aid or Bantuan Tanam Semula (BTS) that was introduced during the Barian Nasional (BN) administration, Willie said the government was working to reintroduce this.

Jalaluddin claimed that during the Pakatan Harapan administration, the BTS was converted into a loan.

“The Perikatan Nasional government is concerned and will reintroduce the grant.

“We have already suggested this to be included in the 12th Malaysia Plan and we will ensure it is realised,” he added.

Also answering Jalaluddin's additional question regarding the government's stand on palm oil floor price, Willie said the ministry at the moment has not decided on introducing a floor price, but will discuss the matter at ministry level.

“We have not decided yet (on floor price), but we will strengthen the palm oil industry and help small holders, and will discuss this at ministry level,” he said.

Previously reported, the Plantations and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said the “Love My Palm Oil” campaign has been rebranded to “Sawit Anugerah Tuhan”.

According to Khairuddin, this was his approach to counter European anti-palm oil lobbyist sentiments.