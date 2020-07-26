Pahang MB: Central Spine Road expected to be completed by 2023

Pahang Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail speaks during a press conference in Kuantan January 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

LIPIS, July 26 — Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail is optimistic that the implementation of the Central Spine Road (CSR) project, connecting Kuala Krai in Kelantan to Simpang Pelangai in Bentong, Pahang, can be completed according to the target, by 2023.

He said that the 347 kilometres (km) route, costing RM8.7 billion, was now 19 per cent completed, involving a distance of 66.93 km and was divided into six main packages, and implemented in stages.

For the Pahang section of the highway, Wan Rosdy said that it involved four packages in three districts, namely, Lipis, Raub and Bentong, covering more than 200 km and costing about RM5.6 billion.

“The implementation of this project can improve the socio-economy of the locals through the provision of quality infrastructure to rural areas as well as increasing accessibility and movement to the east coast.

“It will also reduce traffic congestion on the federal roads which are being used to travel to Kelantan prior, and especially during the festive season and school holidays,” he said when officiating the opening of Section 3E1 of the CSR, from Mentara to Merapoh, here today.

Also present were Senior Minister (Infrastructure) Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Deputy Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad, who is also Lipis MP, and Public Works Department director-general Datuk Mohamad Zulkefly Sulaiman.

Wan Rosdy added that the project, which was implemented by the East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC) and handed over to the Works Ministry on Oct 27, 2009, is also expected to reduce the risk of accidents along the old Kuala Lipis road.

“Based on the statistics, for the period of four years from 2010, a total of 400 accidents were recorded along the stretch from Mentara to Kuala Lipis, with some involving fatalities.

“One of the causes is the condition of the old road which is winding and in a hilly area. However, I hope CSR road users can practice caution,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fadillah in his speech said that the alignment of Section 3E1, which was officiated today, involved a new dual carriageway along a 5.4 km stretch from Mentara to Merapoh, with construction costing RM93.58 million and completion on Feb 16 this year. The construction works started on Sept 19, 2016.

He also said that the federal government, through the fourth Rolling Plan of the 11th Malaysia Plan, has approved an allocation of RM412 million to fund projects related to road, bridge and hill slope infrastructure in Pahang.

“This demonstrates the government’s commitment to providing high quality infrastructure to the people, especially those living on the east coast.

“The implementation of this CSR project is also in line with the needs of road safety as well as congestion aspects, because once fully completed, it will provide a more comfortable and safer alternative to the people,” he said. — Bernama