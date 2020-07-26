Ismail Sabri: Putrajaya to reimpose MCO if daily Covid-19 cases hit triple digits

A motorist rides past an LED screen urging the public to cooperate in the fight against Covid-19 on Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur March 21, 2020. —Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BHARU, July 26 — The government will reimplement the movement control order (MCO) if the number of new Covid-19 cases climbs to three digits, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

"If it reaches three digits, we have no choice but to reintroduce the MCO (to curb the spread of the pandemic) and we will see.

"I understand that if the MCO is enforced again, it will make things difficult for all parties, including those of us who want to work and so on but this measure must be taken,” he said after a ceremony to hand over contributions to Royal Malaysian Army (ATM) veterans in conjunction with the ATM Veterans Cakna Programme in Wakaf Mek Zainab here today.

Ismail Sabri, who is also the Defence Minister, said this when commenting on the rising number of Covid-19 cases of late.

He said the government always monitored the Covid-19 situation and said one of the main causes for the figures returning to double digits was the public's complacency.

"This is because the public has forgotten what needs to be done we eased the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the number of cases begin to rise again,” he said.

He said that all citizens should be frontliners by taking care of themselves, their families and communities until the pandemic is over.

"There will be a meeting tomorrow to discuss various issues and if the government decides on certain matters, the public must comply with the SOP then,” he said.

He also reminded Muslims returning home for Hari Raya Aidiladha to comply with the SOPs, including for the sacrificial ritual by adhering to social distancing. — Bernama