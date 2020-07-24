Eight, including father, nabbed over rape, prostitution of 13-year-old girl in Kajang

Fadzil said the suspects, aged between 25 and 42, would be taken to the Kajang Magistrate’s Court for a fresh remand application tomorrow. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Two more men, including a local, suspected to be clients in a case of a father raping and prostituting his 13-year-old daughter in Kajang have been arrested, bringing to eight the number of suspects nabbed so far.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said the eight would be investigated under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (ATIPSOM).

He said the suspects, aged between 25 and 42, would be taken to the Kajang Magistrate’s Court for a fresh remand application tomorrow.

“The investigation papers were discussed with the Selangor deputy public prosecutor, who recommended that action be taken under ATIPSOM and the Penal Code,” he said in a statement here today.

Prior to this, the media had reported that the girl’s biological father, who is Malaysian, and five foreigners had been arrested and remanded for investigation under Section 376B and 372 of the Penal Code and Section 43(1) (a) of the Children’s (Amendment) Act 2016.

Fadzil said all the suspects were nabbed in stages after the victim’s aunt lodged a police report on July 11 alleging that the victim had been raped by her father since she was 10 years old and was also prostituted from mid-2019 to February this year. — Bernama



