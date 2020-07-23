Sarawak State Election Office temporarily closed after staff tests positive for Covid-19

In line with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of the pandemic, all Sarawak PPN staff who had close contact with the patient have also been ordered to undergo self-quarantine at home for 14 days. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, July 23 — The Sarawak State Election Office (PPN) is temporarily closed from Monday until August 2 after one of its staff was tested positive for Covid-19, according to Election Commission (EC) secretary Ikmarudin Ishak.

In line with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of the pandemic, all Sarawak PPN staff who had close contact with the patient have also been ordered to undergo self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

“Following that, the office of the Sarawak PPN is temporarily closed until the end of the quarantine period,” he said in a statement.

Ikmaruddin said sanitisation and disinfection work inside and around the office area had also been carried out.

Election matters such as voter registration and electoral roll review can still be done through the EC’s official portal at www.spr.gov.my, https://pengundi.spr.gov.my MySPRDaftar and MySPRSemak applications, or by calling the EC hotline at 03-88927018 or SMS to 15888. — Bernama