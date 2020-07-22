Sarawak construction site Covid-19 cluster declared over, says SDMC

The construction site cluster in Sarawak has been declared over after no Covid-19 cases were recorded for the past 28 days. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUCHING, July 22 — The construction site cluster in Sarawak has been declared over after no Covid-19 cases were recorded for the past 28 days.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in a statement today that the last case involved in the cluster, which was reported on June 24, had been discharged on July 6.

Meanwhile, the remaining active clusters in the state are the engineering company cluster, Mambong cluster, medical centre cluster, Jupiter cluster, Pasar Stutong cluster, Kuching Jetty cluster and Sentosa cluster.

Sarawak today recorded nine Covid-19 positive cases, taking its tally to 623. — Bernama