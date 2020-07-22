Husband of local food YouTuber remanded over armed attack on wife

A 29-year-old man, who is also the husband to a famous YouTuber who shares cooking videos, was arrested last night for allegedly abusing his wife in Ipoh July 22, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 22 — The 29-year-old husband to a Malaysian operating a cooking-based YouTube channel was arrested for allegedly attacking his wife yesterday.

Ipoh OCPD Asst Comm A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz confirmed the arrest and an investigation under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous harm with a weapon.

“We are currently investigating the case. It is believed that the incident happened over family issues,” he said.

The man was also remanded for three days from today for a related investigation under Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive, Explosive and Dangerous Weapons Act 1953 for allegedly brandishing an edged weapon.

It was alleged that the man, an ex-plantation worker, attacked his wife with a sickle at the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB) delivery ward at around 6pm yesterday.