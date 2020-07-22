Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia records 16 new Covid-19 cases today

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry recorded 16 new Covid-19 cases today. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Health Ministry has recorded 16 new Covid-19 cases today, with four recoveries.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the total cumulative number of positive cases to 8,831, and cumulative recoveries to 8,566.

“Of the 16 cases, eight are imported cases while the other eight are locally transmitted cases,” he said in a statement on updates of Covid-19 infection today.

Dr Noor Hisham said half of the eight import cases are Malaysians while the other four are Malaysian permanent residents allowed to return to the country for work purposes.

The eight import cases are from India (two cases), Russia (two cases), Saudi Arabia (one case), China (one case), Indonesia (one case) and South Korea (one case).

“As for the eight locally transmitted cases, seven cases are Malaysian citizens while one is a non-citizen.

“The non-Malaysian citizen was tested positive from a Covid-19 screening before departing to travel abroad. The individual is currently treated at the Sungai Buloh Hospital,” he said.

He said all the seven Malaysians are from Sarawak. Three are from the Stutong cluster, one from the Sentosa cluster, and one from the newly detected Melbourne persons-under-investigation (PUI) cluster, and one asymptomatic case from screening done prior to returning to work as school reopened.

The PUI is a student returnee from Melbourne, Australia who is a close contact to the 8,695th case.

“To date, only five positive cases are treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and one requires respiratory assistance.

“There is also no increase in death cases. The death cumulative number remains at 123,” Dr Noor Hisham said.