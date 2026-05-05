KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — As Umno marks its 80th anniversary, the party remains relevant in Malaysia’s political landscape but must be more responsive and agile in addressing public views and criticism, said its Vice-President Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said the party is no longer as dominant as before, requiring a more mature and renewed approach in line with shifting political dynamics and a new generation of voters with different expectations.

Wan Rosdy said Umno must not take criticism lightly, but instead carefully assess public feedback and translate it into improvements.

“Some views are valid and need to be addressed. As leaders, we must continuously improve. If Umno fails to adapt to these changes, it may face greater challenges in the future,” he said on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme aired last night.

The Pahang Umno Liaison Committee chairman added that the party is taking a more proactive approach in engaging young people, particularly voters aged 18, by focusing on their aspirations rather than relying solely on historical narratives.

Among recent developments is the introduction of online registration, which saw about 4,000 youths signing up to join the party within 24 hours.

“For young people, we must offer hope for their future with Umno, not just talk about history. We are working to enhance engagement with youths to build their confidence in the party,” he said.

Wan Rosdy said that throughout its 80-year history, Umno has gone through various phases, including the struggle for independence, nation-building and political challenges, while remaining a key institution in the country’s development.

He said the party continues to champion religion, race and nation through a moderate approach that prioritises harmony and stability without compromising its identity and core principles.

“Previously we were dominant, now we are part of the Unity Government. This is not about compromising principles, but about responsibility. After the 15th General Election, no single party had a clear majority to form the government,” he said.

“Umno has taken a mature approach by placing the interests of the people and the nation above narrow political considerations. This does not mean we have lost our identity.

“There are four core principles we will not compromise on, namely Islam as the religion of the Federation, the rights and position of the Malays, the sovereignty of the Malay Rulers and Bahasa Melayu as the national language.”

On efforts to strengthen future leadership, Wan Rosdy said the party is establishing the Umno Patriotic School, or Sekolah Pengkaderan Umno, an initiative inspired by Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the school aims to produce future leaders with strong identity, resilience and commitment to religion, nation and country through a dedicated syllabus designed to develop political leadership.

The approach equips participants with a strong sense of identity, understanding of the party’s struggle and readiness to face current challenges, enabling them to communicate effectively with the public.

“The module is developed based on studies, including visits to countries such as Indonesia and Thailand, to identify suitable political training approaches.

“In the next 20 years, when Umno turns 100, those trained through this programme are expected to emerge as the party’s future leaders,” he said. — Bernama