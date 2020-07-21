RM150m Quranic village being planned in Putrajaya, says FT minister

Tan Sri Annuar Musa said a Quranic Village is being planned to be set up in Putrajaya to expand the federal territory as a centre for the learning of the Quran. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — A Quranic Village, costing about RM150 million, is being planned to be set up in Putrajaya to expand the federal territory as a centre for the learning of the Quran.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said other things the village would have is a mosque and a few studios.

“We will expand Putrajaya as a place on how knowledge of the Quran can be shared with the public in a more effective and meaningful form,” he told reporters when met before contributing 50 copies of the al-Quran Mushaf Putrajaya (collection of pages or written copy from the Quran) which were published in conjunction with Putrajaya’s silver jubilee celebration, to the main surau at the Parliament building here.

Also present were Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan. — Bernama