Report: Woman who went viral after allegedly breaching home quarantine hospitalised in Perak for Covid-19

A picture of a woman wearing a Covid-19 quarantine wrist tag and dining at a restaurant in Bandar Meru Raya made the rounds on social media. — Picture from social media

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — A Person Under Surveillance (PUS) who allegedly breached her Home Surveillance Order (HSO) to eat at a restaurant in Bandar Meru Raya, Ipoh has been identified and is said to be undergoing treatment in hospital for Covid-19.

Sinar Harian reported tonight that the 72-year-old woman is currently warded at Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun in Ipoh after her second Covid-19 test came back positive.

Yesterday, a picture of the woman wearing a Covid-19 wrist tag and dining at a restaurant in Bandar Meru Raya in Ipoh made the rounds in the social media.

It is understood that she had been ordered to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on July 4.

“The first test that was conducted on her came back negative. However, she was asked to wear the (Covid-19) wrist tag and self-quarantine.

“Even though the photo only went viral yesterday, the incident actually took place on July 6, when she visited a café for breakfast with her family after returning from Selangor. Only after that did she go home to begin her quarantine,” a source told Sinar Harian.

The source added the woman was admitted to hospital on July 17 after her second Covid-19 test that was carried out 13 days into her home quarantine came back positive.

“The woman is still undergoing Covid-19 treatment in hospital together with her son after both tested positive.

“Based on details provided by the health authorities, the virus volume is low, and therefore, the risk of infection is low too,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Ipoh district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz confirmed to Sinar Harian that the incident is currently under investigation by the Health Ministry.

Yesterday, Perak Health Department director Datuk Dr Ding Lay Ming said that the department was aware of the incident.

“Following the issue, the Health Department has taken immediate action to investigate the matter.

“If found to be justified, appropriate action, including legal action, will be taken,” she said in a statement.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had warned that the government could reimpose the movement control order (MCO) and call for a lockdown if Malaysians are lackadaisical about observing the new norms.

He also said that the government will place Malaysians who return from abroad in quarantine centres instead of allowing them to self-isolate in their respective homes if needed in order to control the number of imported cases of Covid-19 more effectively.

He also said that law enforcement will be tightened with heavier punishment for those who violate the laws and regulations.