Hari Raya Aidiladha is on Friday, July 31

Malaysian Muslims slaughtering cows for Eid al-Adha at Kampung Pantai Dalam, Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on October 15, 2013. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Muslims in the country will celebrate Aidiladha on Friday, July 31, assistant secretary to the Conference of Rulers Mohd Aseral Jusman announced tonight.

“In adherence to the command of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, following the consent of the Rulers, on behalf of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, I hereby declare that 1 Zulhijah 1441 Hijrah falls on July 22.

“As such, Aidiladha (10 Zulhijah) for the states in Malaysia will be on Friday, July 31, 2020,” he said.

The announcement was broadcast over Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM). — Bernama