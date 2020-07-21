Cops: Drug suspect flees in car after shooting incident in Kepong

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the drug trafficking suspect escaped in his white Toyota Yaris in the incident in Kepong which happened at about 6.30pm. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — A suspected drug trafficker managed to evade arrest although police fired two shots at the car, he was driving in Kepong here yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the suspect escaped in his white Toyota Yaris in the incident which happened at about 6.30pm.

Policemen in two cars had trailed him from Taman Tun Dr Ismail before intercepting his car along Jalan Besar Kepong.

“A policeman rushed towards the suspect and flashed his authority card, but the driver acted aggressively and tried to run down the officer,” he said in a statement today.

Police fired two shots at the car tyres, but the suspect managed to speed off. Mazlan said checks showed that the registration number on the car belonged to a car rental company.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the nearest police station. — Bernama