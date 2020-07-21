Better to erase than re-painting every few days, says defaced Shah Alam mural painter

Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) workers paint over the defaced mural depicting Covid-19 heroes in Taman Cahaya Alam, Shah Alam July 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — One of the painters of the vandalised mural depicting Malaysian political leaders Shah Alam has conceded that it is better for the artwork to be erased rather than having to be re-touched every few days.

In a report by mStar, Muhammad Suhaimi Ali was quoted saying that he and his two co-painters Muhammad Firdaus Nordin and Abdul Hadi Ramli had a discussion with the police and Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) over what to do with the mural.

“They discussed with us whether we need to touch up the mural or erase it altogether,” he reportedly said.

“After discussion and getting mutual agreement, the mural on the wall is erased by the MBSA.

“If we [just] touch up, the same thing would happen. We don’t want to touch up every day. So it is better for the painting to be erased,” he added.

Muhammad Suhaimi had painted the portraits of Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah and Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Others depicted in the mural were Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, and Islamic Affairs Minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad.

Yesterday, a CCTV footage purportedly showing two individuals defacing a mural featuring Malaysian leaders in Shah Alam has gone viral on social media tonight.

The footage, which is being shared in the form of a video as well as stills, shows what appears to be two women casually walking up to the mural before proceeding to spray words across it with paint cans.

It ends with the pair disappearing down the alley where the mural was located and back onto the main road after their deed was done.

Yesterday, Shah Alam police district chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib confirmed that the police are investigating the incident that has triggered anger online.

He added the investigation will be conducted under Section 504 or 427 of the Penal Code, which carries a prison sentence of no less than one year and no more than five, a fine, or both penalties.