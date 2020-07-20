NGO says purchase of new assets for Royal Malaysia Police crucial

International NGO chairman Datuk Mustapha Ahmad Marican said the purchase of assets for the Royal Malaysia Police should be given priority even though the current economic situation is less than favourable. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 20 — The purchase of assets for the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) should be given priority even though the current economic situation is less than favourable, said the International Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) chairman, Datuk Mustapha Ahmad Marican.

He said the purchase of assets such as marine boats, patrol cars and aircraft were crucial for patrolling and border control duties to combat crime, smuggling and illegal immigrants.

“This is important to ensure the safety of local and international tourists in the future. In fact, national stability and peace from various crimes are among the main factors to boost investors’ confidence in Malaysia.

“According to international reports, our security forces, especially PDRM, are the best in the region, as such, the purchase of new and modern assets should be given priority,” he said.

He said this after paying a courtesy call on Terengganu police chief, Datuk Roslee Chik here today.

Among the matters discussed were crime-related issues in Terengganu after Covid-19 such as cross-border crime, immigrants, cybercrime and current global issues.

Meanwhile, Roslee said the Terengganu Police had managed to curb crime cases, thanks to the close co-operation with the state government as well as the high commitment of police officers and personnel statewide.

“Terengganu continues to attract local tourists at this time because of the many attractive holiday destinations and a string of resort islands such as Pulau Redang, Pulau Perhentian, Pulau Tenggol, Pulau Kapas, Pulau Bidong and Pulau Lang Tengah.

“Therefore, new assets are very important for the marine police (force) for patrol duties to ensure the safety of local and international tourists when the border gates are opened later,” he said. — Bernama