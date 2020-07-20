Melaka seeks domestic investors to boost tourism

Datuk Muhamad Jailani Khamis said the state tourism sector had recovered by 68 per cent so far, and there were plans to maximise tourist attraction programmes, like concerts and musical performances, to attract more visitors to the state. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, July 20 — The state government is inviting domestic investors to help produce various products with Melaka tourism identity in an effort to promote the state more widely and, thus, increase the income of local traders.

Tourism, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Muhamad Jailani Khamis said the move would give tourists the opportunity to choose and own various tourism products as mementoes.

“We will choose products with original Melaka characteristics, including those in the galleries, to be made into replicas and key chains of various shapes for tourists to buy as souvenirs. These products will have authentication certificates.

“Therefore, I welcome those wishing to invest in the Melaka tourism sector to either meet the Chief Minister directly or apply to the state’s tourism, heritage and cultural office,” he told reporters after the opening of the second meeting of the third term of the 14th Melaka State Legislative Assembly that was officiated by the Governor Tun Mohd Ali Rustam here today.

Muhamad Jailani said the state tourism sector had recovered by 68 per cent so far, and there were plans to maximise tourist attraction programmes, like concerts and musical performances, to attract more visitors to the state.

“However, we need to wait for permission or an announcement by the federal government due to the ongoing restrictions imposed to curtail the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. — Bernama