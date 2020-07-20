Following proliferation of new Covid-19 clusters in Malaysia, PM says face masks may be mandatory in public places soon

Patrons and workers at the LC Restaurant watch a live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Putrajaya July 20, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The government is considering making face masks mandatory in public places in order to curb the spread of Covid-19, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.

He said that further details will be announced after the related regulations have been finalised by the government.

“The new norm or practice has to continue. Don’t stop wearing face masks in public places just because the Covid-19 cases are decreasing. Please wear face masks,” he reminded the country during his special address broadcasted “live” today.

He also reminded the public to maintain social distancing and avoid visiting crowded places and physical contact.

“Recently, I have noticed that many people have not only been shaking hands when they meet their friends and relatives, but also embracing them.

“It is a good practice to enhance relationships, but we should know that we are still under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

“Thus, such practices are not only ill-advised in the effort to protect ourselves from the Covid-19 infection, but also the people around us,” he said.

Separately, Muhyiddin also said that the government will place Malaysians who return from abroad in quarantine centres instead of allowing them to self-isolate in their respective homes if needed in order to control the number of imported cases of Covid-19 more effectively.

He also said that law enforcement will be tightened with heavier punishment for those who violate the laws and regulations.

“I remind Malaysians who return from overseas to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

“Stay in a separate room from your family members and don’t ever leave the house throughout the quarantine period.

“Download the MySejahtera app and conduct a self-evaluation. If you have any Covid-19 symptoms, inform the nearest district health office.

“If you fail to do so, penalties will be imposed under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, if convicted,” he said.