Dr Noor Hisham: Covid-19 infections in Malaysia continue upward trajectory today, with 21 new cases

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia has surpassed the recovery rate for today. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The number of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia has surpassed the recovery rate for today, as the Health Ministry reports 21 new cases have been recorded.

Director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of new infections as of noon today makes it a total of 8,800 cases in the country.

“Currently, there are 122 active Covid-19 cases, which have been isolated and are under treatment,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, two cases have recovered and been discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,555 cases, or 97.2 per cent of all total cases

“Of the 21 new cases reported today, six are imported cases where the infection occurred abroad, involving four Malaysians and two non-Malaysians permitted to enter the country for work-related reasons.

“The six imported cases are from the Philippines with three, followed by India, Russia, and Denmark with one case respectively. Of the remaining 15 new cases, 13 are Malaysians and two non-Malaysians,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

The director-general said 13 cases involving the Malaysians were traced to an old folks’ home in Kluang, Johor, and one case during a pre-surgery screening at a surgery centre in Negri Sembilan.

“Of the cases involving non-Malaysians domestically, one was traced during a pre-surgery screening in Johor, while the other case involves the Kluang old folks’ home cluster.

“At present only three cases out of the 122 active ones are being treated in Intensive Care Units, with one requiring breathing assistance. No deaths have been reported as of today, leaving the total number of fatalities at 123 cases, or 1.4 per cent of all total cases,” he said.