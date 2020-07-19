Sinkhole appears at Taman U Thant road, DBKL says remedial works underway

DBKL had cordoned off certain parts of Taman Jalan U Thant after a road collapse in front of 16 Taman U Thant residences, following a suspected burst pipe July 19, 2020. — Picture courtesy of DBKL Rescue Squad

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — A portion of a public road and the outer wall of an apartment in Taman U Thant here caved in earlier today.

In a report made available to Malay Mail, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said its Rescue Squad said the incident took place at the road outside 16 Taman U Thant, which it suspects to have been caused by a burst water pipe.

“A tree and a Telekom cable pole almost collapsed. There is also water flowing at the sunken area,” the report read.

DBKL said the team reached the location at 3.35pm and has since cordoned off the affected area for public safety.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan has asked several utility companies, including Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd, to look into the matter for a remedy.